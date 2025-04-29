Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Expands By 294.1%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Up 2.3 %

Kansai Electric Power stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

About Kansai Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.