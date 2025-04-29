Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Expands By 294.1%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2025

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Up 2.3 %

Kansai Electric Power stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

About Kansai Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.