Short Interest in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Expands By 294.1%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Kansai Electric Power Stock Up 2.3 %
Kansai Electric Power stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $9.30.
About Kansai Electric Power
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kansai Electric Power
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Are Defying the Downturn
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.