Short Interest in Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Rises By 262.0%

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, an increase of 262.0% from the March 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Entero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 9,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Entero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Entero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted and orally delivered therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline candidates include latiglutenase, a targeted oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease designed to breakdown gluten into non-immunogenic peptides, currently under Phase 2 studies; and capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist under Phase 1 studies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

