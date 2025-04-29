iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2025

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJTGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. 6,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,760. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.