iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. 6,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,760. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
