iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the March 31st total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.35. 6,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,760. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

