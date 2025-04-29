DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a growth of 267.5% from the March 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 662.5 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

