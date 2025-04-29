DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a growth of 267.5% from the March 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 662.5 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
