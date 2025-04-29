Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Update

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 265.2% from the March 31st total of 649,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Americas Silver from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

USAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 229,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.20. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,609,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837,788 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $2,819,000. Merk Investments LLC increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,751,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,787,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 569,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

