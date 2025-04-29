Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $984.16 million for the quarter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.45. 79,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $185,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,487,991.25. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $966,323.72. The trade was a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.