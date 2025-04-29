Elme Communities (ELME) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $61.31 million for the quarter. Elme Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.970 EPS.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts expect Elme Communities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Price Performance

ELME stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 20,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -514.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on ELME

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.