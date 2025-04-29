Eversource Energy (ES) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.520-4.600 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. 287,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,067. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

