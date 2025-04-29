Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

NWPX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. 1,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NWPX shares. Sidoti raised Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Pipe news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,548. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.