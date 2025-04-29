Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Crown Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.99. 573,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Crown has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

