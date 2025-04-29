Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Releases Earnings Results

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8.74) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Star Energy Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 6.57%.
Star Energy Group Stock Performance
STAR traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6.67 ($0.09). 78,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.40. Star Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.45 ($0.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.20.
About Star Energy Group
