PDT Partners LLC Acquires 50,800 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $87,729,000. Amundi increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,465,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,968,000 after buying an additional 2,395,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.