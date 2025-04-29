PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.950-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.290-1.310 EPS.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PayPal stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.