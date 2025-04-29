Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 163,536 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 163,536 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.