Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

