Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%.
Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LH opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America
In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total transaction of $330,208.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $545,572.30. The trade was a 37.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.
