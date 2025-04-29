BRF (BRFS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts expect BRF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRF Price Performance

BRF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 174,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,144. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRFS. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

