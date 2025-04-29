VTEX (VTEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $52.81 million for the quarter.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,706. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.72 million, a PE ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 1.30. VTEX has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Get VTEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.