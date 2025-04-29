Extreme Networks (EXTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 294,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

Extreme Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,901.99. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Extreme Networks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

