Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.160-9.360 EPS.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of ARE traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 474,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,318. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $130.14.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
