Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.160-9.360 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ARE traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 474,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,318. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

