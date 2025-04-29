Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share and revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTGX traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 31,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,010. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83.

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,140.08. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,665,786. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

