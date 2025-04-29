NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.460-2.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.10.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $13.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.01. 1,677,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,401. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.