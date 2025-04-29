Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6.70 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Focusrite had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Focusrite Trading Up 3.3 %

LON TUNE traded up GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 147.25 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 278,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.86. Focusrite has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 397 ($5.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price target on shares of Focusrite in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

