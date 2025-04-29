QXO (QXO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect QXO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.
QXO Price Performance
NASDAQ QXO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 231,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. QXO has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $290.00. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16.
QXO Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QXO
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Are Defying the Downturn
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.