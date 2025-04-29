QXO (QXO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect QXO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ QXO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 231,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. QXO has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $290.00. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

