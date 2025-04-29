Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $42.12, but opened at $43.61. Weatherford International shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 78,216 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WFRD. Barclays lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,945,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,894,000 after buying an additional 4,443,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $104,287,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $65,678,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,334,000 after purchasing an additional 840,456 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,166,000 after buying an additional 414,528 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

