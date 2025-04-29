World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $137.30, but opened at $145.00. World Acceptance shares last traded at $142.35, with a volume of 1,104 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 600 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $83,886.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,740.44. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,030.26. This represents a 21.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $529,409. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 24.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 49.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.35.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

