Short Interest in Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Declines By 77.5%

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the March 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
FRIVF stock remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Tuesday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
