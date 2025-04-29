Short Interest in Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Declines By 77.5%

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the March 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

FRIVF stock remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Tuesday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

