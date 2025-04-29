iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 271.6% from the March 31st total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,699,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.52. 172,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $63.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

