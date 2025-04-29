Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rises By 280.0%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,095. Evolution AB has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $119.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13.
About Evolution AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution AB (publ)
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Are Defying the Downturn
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.