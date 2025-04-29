Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rises By 280.0%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,095. Evolution AB has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $119.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

