California State Teachers Retirement System Has $119.59 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $119,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,386,000 after purchasing an additional 136,184 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,004.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $945.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $610.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.99 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $635.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

