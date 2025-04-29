Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Expands By 300.0%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS BOZTY traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $13.88.
About Boozt AB (publ)
