Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

LEMIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,626. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

