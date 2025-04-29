Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Up 1.5 %
LEMIF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,626. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
