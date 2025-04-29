American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.65.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

