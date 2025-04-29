Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Increases By 298.4%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, an increase of 298.4% from the March 31st total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 24,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. East Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

