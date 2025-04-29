Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $177,799.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,711,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,129.60. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at $934,433.76. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

