Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 34,091 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,000. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. The trade was a 3,603.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $285.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

