Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 970,936 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 970,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

WY stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

