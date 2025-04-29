Owen LaRue LLC Purchases 3,334 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Owen LaRue LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $309.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $210.71 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

