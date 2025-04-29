Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Stephens

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pamt Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PAMT opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $297.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07. Pamt has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07.

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.34 million during the quarter. Pamt had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect that Pamt will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Pamt Company Profile

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

