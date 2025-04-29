IWG plc (IWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 109.3% increase from IWG’s previous dividend of $0.0043. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IWG Stock Performance

IWG opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,629.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.33. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 146 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 211 ($2.83).

Get IWG alerts:

IWG announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.