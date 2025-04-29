Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 135.5% increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.0093. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON COA opened at GBX 74.43 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 64.80 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Highfield bought 59,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £49,158.41 ($66,046.50). Also, insider David Gosnell purchased 148,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £101,048 ($135,762.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 357,827 shares of company stock worth $27,470,641. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

