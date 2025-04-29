Manitowoc (MTW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $479.39 million for the quarter. Manitowoc has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.850 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTW opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

