Northern Trust Corp Has $605.69 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of HCA Healthcare worth $605,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $332.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.05 and a 200-day moving average of $331.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

