Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.