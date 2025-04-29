Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.950-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.75.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $188.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $641,388.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,109.72. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

