HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 40.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $85.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.61 million.

HomeStreet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $208.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

