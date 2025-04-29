Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $535.00 at Benchmark

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $520.00 to $535.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.20.

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $491.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.85. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

