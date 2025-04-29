SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $247.00 Price Target at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $244.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

SBAC opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average is $216.36.

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

