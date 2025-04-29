Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $564.00 at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $555.00 to $564.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.20.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $491.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

