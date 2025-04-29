Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

NYSE:CPK opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $136.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 53.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

